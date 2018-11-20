JUST IN
Independent directors may take decisions if Govt-RBI standoff continues

RBI board meeting: It was like a classroom at times, says Sachin Chaturvedi

The company already enjoys a 67-68 per cent share of the respiratory drugs market in India and has potential for a 14-15 per cent growth

Online pharma sale can't be regulated till Centre makes rules: TN regulator

RBI to inject Rs 80 bn liquidity through purchase of g-secs on Nov 22

Ultimate aim of ease of doing business reforms is to improve lives: PM Modi

RBI and govt signal truce on demand for transferring surplus reserves

PM Modi sets target of breaking into top 50 of ease of doing biz ranking

Sagarmala project a game-changer? Low tide for coastal shipping

Jharkhand govt declares 18 districts drought-hit, releases Rs 490-mn relief

Over Rs 110 bn invested in BharatNet, but functional internet still a dream

A telemedicine centre run by Tattvan in Bareilly

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/10) 5.28 5.09 3.59
IIP (30/09) 4.50 7.00 3.80
GDP (30/06) 8.20 7.20 5.70
CPI (31/10) 3.31 4.17 3.58
CRR (09/11) 4.00 4.00 4.00
Bank rate (09/11) 6.75 6.75 6.25

COLUMNISTS

  • Amis and the 'Great' miss T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

    One reason Amis will not be one of the "Greats" is that people mistook his characters' attitudes to be his own and assumed that the story in ...

  • Decent work Mahesh Vyas

    India is among the worst performing countries in this respect in the Asia-Pacific region

