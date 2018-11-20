By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- RBI meeting ends with truce on govt demand for transferring surplus funds
- RBI board meeting: It was like a classroom at times, says Sachin Chaturvedi
- Online pharma sale can't be regulated till Centre makes rules: TN regulator
- RBI to inject Rs 80 bn liquidity through purchase of g-secs on Nov 22
- Ultimate aim of ease of doing business reforms is to improve lives: PM Modi
- RBI and govt signal truce on demand for transferring surplus reserves
- PM Modi sets target of breaking into top 50 of ease of doing biz ranking
- Sagarmala project a game-changer? Low tide for coastal shipping
- Jharkhand govt declares 18 districts drought-hit, releases Rs 490-mn relief
- Over Rs 110 bn invested in BharatNet, but functional internet still a dream
I don't lie, Rafale 9% cheaper: Dassault CEO hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Trappier rejected Congress President Rahul Gandhi's allegations that he was lying about the details of Dassault and Anil Ambani-led Reliance ...
Winter session of Parliament likely to begin from Dec 10; Budget in Feb
Assembly polls 2018: Low food inflation rate reflects rural distress
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (09/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (09/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Another Facebook faux pas
Tech companies repeatedly slip on ethical aspects
Base effects dominate
Q2 corporate results aren't as good as they look
A question of autonomy
Govt's interference in IIMs undermines its own reform
Amis and the 'Great' miss
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan
One reason Amis will not be one of the "Greats" is that people mistook his characters' attitudes to be his own and assumed that the story in ...
-
Decent work
Mahesh Vyas
India is among the worst performing countries in this respect in the Asia-Pacific region
RBI meeting highlights: Panel to look at ECF; RBI to consider easing PCA
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 318 pts higher ahead of RBI meet board outcome
-
-
-
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects