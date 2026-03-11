India eases Press Note 3 rules, seen boosting cross-border investment

They said the Union Cabinet has approved changes to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy that provide greater clarity around the definition and determination of beneficial ownership, while enabling investments with non-controlling ownership from land-bordering countries of up to 10 per cent under the automatic route. The revised framework also introduces an expedited 60-day approval timeline for investments in select manufacturing sectors.

The change is expected to ease cross-border mergers and acquisitions, minority investments and previously delayed funding rounds, particularly for startups that have historically relied on Chinese venture capital.

“By reducing approval timelines and eliminating blanket government scrutiny for small stakes, the policy is poised to revive deal activity and improve access to global capital,” said Salman Waris, managing partner at tech law firm TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors. Legal players said that the industry was following the same 10 per cent limit in spirit so far, however the clarification from the government strengthens the legal sanctity.

Experts said the policy shift could also boost confidence among startups preparing to go public, as clearer rules and faster access to funding improve investor visibility, valuation prospects and operational stability.

“The 60-day approval timeline for proposals in key sectors like electronics and capital goods also supports timely scaling and integration into global supply chains, which are critical for IPO readiness,” said Waris.

While easing restrictions, the government maintains sectoral caps, majority ownership with Indian entities, and strict beneficial ownership disclosures, ensuring national security and control are preserved.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the apex industry body representing India’s alternate capital ecosystem, also welcomed the government’s decision to amend the guidelines governing investments from countries sharing a land border with India under the Press Note 3 framework.

The industry body noted that the amendments represent a constructive step towards balancing national security considerations with the need to maintain India’s attractiveness as a destination for global capital.

Ashley Menezes, chairperson, partner and chief operating officer (COO), ChrysCapital, and chairperson, IVCA, said, “The Government’s decision to refine the Press Note 3 framework is a timely and thoughtful step that balances national security considerations with the need to maintain India’s attractiveness as a destination for capital. By providing clarity around beneficial ownership and enabling automatic route investments where there is a nominal holding, the policy addresses a long-standing concern faced by investors. This will help restore momentum to capital flows into the country.”

Since the introduction of Press Note 3 in 2020, investments where the beneficial owner was from a country sharing a land border with India required government approval. While the policy was introduced to safeguard against opportunistic takeovers during the pandemic, its application to cases involving minority and non-controlling investors in global fund structures had created practical challenges for cross-border investment flows.

Industry executives said the revised framework now provides clarity for global investors where land-bordering country investors may be present as minority limited partners in diversified global fund structures, thereby easing investment flows from international private equity and venture capital funds.

Rajat Tandon, president, IVCA, said, “IVCA welcomes the Government’s decision to refine the Press Note 3 framework and provide greater clarity around beneficial ownership and investment pathways. As the industry body representing India’s alternate capital ecosystem, we believe this is a very constructive step that meaningfully eases operational friction for global funds investing into India. The industry will now examine the benefits of the revised framework, but it is fair to say that the changes already mark a significant improvement for fund structures and cross-border capital flows.”

IVCA also noted that the introduction of a defined timeline for approvals in specific manufacturing sectors will help accelerate technology partnerships, joint ventures and supply chain integration, particularly in areas such as electronic components, capital goods and solar manufacturing.

Pratibha Jain, group general counsel and head of strategy, Everstone Group, said, “The Government’s clarification on the Press Note 3 framework is a welcome and pragmatic step. By bringing greater clarity to the treatment of beneficial ownership and minority participation in global fund structures, the revised policy addresses a long-standing ambiguity for the PE/VC industry. This should help facilitate smoother capital mobilisation and investment flows into India’s growing innovation, technology and manufacturing ecosystem.”

IVCA appreciated the government, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for engaging with industry stakeholders and introducing measures that strengthen India’s investment environment while maintaining necessary safeguards.

The association believes that the policy changes will support the continued flow of global capital into India’s startup ecosystem, deep-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing sectors, while reinforcing India’s position as a preferred investment destination.

Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co, said, “The majority of the companies that are getting listed today have gone through that cycle where Chinese investments have been appropriately restructured. By and large, the shareholding would not be held by Chinese ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs). That issue does not seem to affect too many current companies that are getting listed. With the five- to six-year cycle, most companies have restructured in some manner.

For the electronics and component manufacturing sector, the easing of restrictions under the Press Note 3 will further encourage greater domestic value addition, said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association. “On any future changes in these structures, the sentiments are very cautious given the geopolitical situation. Everyone is waiting to see how long this war continues and to what extent the situation worsens before they take clarity around expansion or other opportunities.”

"This reform will help companies move faster in forming technology partnerships, expanding manufacturing in India and integrating with global value chains. Overall, this is a progressive policy measure that strengthens India’s position as a trusted and competitive destination for advanced manufacturing and global investment," Mohindroo said.

Companies in the electronics component manufacturing sector are likely to sign more deals to set up joint-venture partnerships with Chinese companies and set up newer units in India, a senior industry executive said.

"With the automatic clearance route now applicable for 10% equity partners, there is an expectation of scrutiny easing for other higher equity partnerships as well. "It will help deepen the domestic value chain over the next five years," the executive said.