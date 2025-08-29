Headline inflation should continue to be the target, says BS poll

The retail-inflation rate should stay as the monetary-policy benchmark, according to all the participants in a Business Standard poll of 10 economists, as India continues to be a middle-income country and the share of food will be substantial even in the new basket of consumer price inflation (CPI).

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) floated a discussion paper ahead of the second review of the inflation-targeting framework (FIT), due by the end of March 2026.

The economic survey for FY24 suggested a reexamination of the inflation targeting framework and said the framework