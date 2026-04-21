Datanomics: India eyes South Korea agreement review as deficit widens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung exchanged several MoUs, with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including shipbuilding
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
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Amid heightened global uncertainty, India and South Korea are committed to increasing economic cooperation by aiming for $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, up from the current level of around $27 billion. PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung exchanged several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including shipbuilding.
Topics : South Korea trade deficit free trade agreement