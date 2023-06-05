Despite challenges, Centre's 'lateral entry' programme gains traction

The latest advertisements are pretty much on expected lines. A Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) official, who declined to speak on record, said the departments concerned now send in their vacancy positions each year. “Based on discussions with them and the expected intake from the v

Yet the process of regular lateral recruitments is fairly recent. In 2019, the Narendra Modi-led government had begun with fanfare the process of lateral recruitment to middle and senior levels of service. Ten posts of joint secretaries were advertised of whom seven have lasted their three-year term and were given extensions for another two years. In 2020, 30 posts were advertised of whom 28 joined.