close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Despite challenges, Centre's 'lateral entry' programme gains traction

This recruitment programme has received enthusiastic responses from the private sector

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
upsc lateral entry,civil services
Premium

In terms of numbers, the 60 posts advertised so far are minuscule among the approximately 95,000 posts of government officers in the central government

6 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us
In May, a list of 20 lateral recruitments to middle and senior levels of central government service was issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It created no stir, a reflection of how such recruitments appear to have become institutionalised.
Yet the process of regular lateral recruitments is fairly recent. In 2019, the Narendra Modi-led government had begun with fanfare the process of lateral recruitment to middle and senior levels of service. Ten posts of joint secretaries were advertised of whom seven have lasted their three-year term and were given extensions for another two years. In 2020, 30 posts were advertised of whom 28 joined.
The latest advertisements are pretty much on expected lines. A Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) official, who declined to speak on record, said the departments concerned now send in their vacancy positions each year. “Based on discussions with them and the expected intake from the v
Or

Also Read

DoPT approves conducting SSC MTS, CHSL exams in 13 regional languages

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

Finance Ministry red-flags CSS fund mis-utilisation by Chhattisgarh govt

Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

Rupee set to touch 83-per US dollar mark if RBI remains on hold this week

MPC likely to hit pause again on repo rate: Business Standard Poll

Missing in action: Dearth of domestic infra finance in energy sector

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

Topics : Recruitment indian government Lateral entry government lateral hiring lateral recruitment Lateral entry Government jobs

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Despite challenges, Centre's 'lateral entry' programme gains traction

Economic Survey, jobs, hiring, recruitment, India
6 min read

Centre aims at covering refractories in PLI 2.0 to support steel industry

Steel
3 min read

Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Oil, OMCs, Oil rig, Fuel, Indian Oil, Hindustan OIL, Bharat Petroleum, Petrol, Gas, LPG, Oil drilling, block, basin
2 min read

DGTR recommends increasing import duty on iron alloy from S Korea for 2 yrs

imports, exports, trade, foreign trade
3 min read

5 states project their economies to grow slower than national GDP in FY'23

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

GST
4 min read

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
3 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
2 min read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
3 min read

Trade deal with UK: India may give UK access to PV market, with riders

Top carmakers post double-digit export growth with Maruti at the wheel
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon