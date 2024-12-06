Business Standard
Home / Economy / Analysis / Political turmoil unlikely to impact Korea's trade with India for now

Political turmoil unlikely to impact Korea's trade with India for now

During the first six months of the current financial year, India exported goods worth $2.87 billion to South Korea, while imports stood at $10.62 billion

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

Shreya Nandi Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The brewing political turmoil in South Korea is unlikely to impact trade with India for now, as the situation in the Southeast Asian nation is still unfolding. While South Korea is India’s 11th largest trade partner, exporters and importers believe it is too early to predict whether the crisis will affect trade.  During the first six months of the current financial year, India exported goods worth $2.87 billion to South Korea, while imports stood at $10.62 billion. Ajay Srivastava, former trade ministry official and founder of the think tank GTRI, said that as a global leader in technology and high-tech manufacturing, South Korea is well-positioned to weather internal political challenges without disrupting trade flows. “Economies anchored in industrial strength and innovation have a remarkable ability to decouple politics from trade," Srivastava said. 
Chart
 
 

Also Read

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President

South Korea's Prez replaces defence chief as parliament set to impeach him

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

How South Korea's constitution empowered Parliament to overturn martial law

Wall Street

Wall Street stocks up, dollar steady amid turmoil in South Korea, France

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korea's opposition files impeachment motion against President Yoon

South Korea, S Korea

South Korea faces global backlash after President Yoon's martial law decree

Topics : South Korea India-South Korea Korea summit Export import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon