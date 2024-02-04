Monetary policy: RBI likely to hold rates for sixth time, shows BS poll

While all the respondents were in agreement that the MPC would maintain a status quo on the repo rate, opinions varied when it came to the stance

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain a status quo for the sixth consecutive policy review, as all 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. The RBI will announce the review of the policy on February 8.

After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC hit a pause in the April review of the monetary policy.

“There has been no dramatic change in global dynamics since the last policy, giving little reason for the RBI