Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Retail loan origination slows down in FY25 amid multiple headwinds

Retail loan origination slows down in FY25 amid multiple headwinds

Home loan originations slowed down to 2.7 per cent in FY25, compared to 9.9 per cent in the previous year due to higher property prices and macroeconomic challenges

loan
premium

Auto loan growth moderated sharply in FY25, reflecting weaker demand and post-pandemic normalisation.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail loan origination slowed down in FY25 due to a variety of reasons, according to the latest report of CRIF High Mark Credit Information Company. 
Home loan originations slowed down to 2.7 per cent in FY25, compared to 9.9 per cent in the previous year due to higher property prices and macroeconomic challenges. Personal loan originations declined due to rising risk persecution and delinquencies. 
Auto loan growth moderated sharply in FY25, reflecting weaker demand and post-pandemic normalisation. Consumer durable loan originations slowed with rising delinquencies of both NBFCs and private banks. 
Topics : retail loan Home Loan NBFCs Credit cards Private banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon