The great employment question: Is the job market shrinking or transforming?

Krishna Raj Bharti’s gleam with hope as he shows his electrician trade certificate given by a private training institute. Bharti, the first in his family to earn a diploma, is excited to join his first ‘job’ in a factory in Bawana in Delhi that manufactures electrical panels.

“I will be earning less money. Given that I have my certification and I will also learn during the job, I will be able to get a decent job by the end of next year,” said Raj Bharti, 25, who lives in Narela in North Delhi.

Youngsters like Raj Bharti are the face of India’s growing labour force. Earlier this year, India overtook China to become the most populous country in the world.