Need to relook at India Inc's profitability versus hiring practices: CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser to the Government of India, in a conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi discusses the need for deeper deregulation across all levels of government and the importance of dispelling fears surrounding SME growth. He also spoke about Chinese FDI, India’s potential to develop cost-effective AI solutions, and the role of India Inc in driving demand. Edited excerpts:

One of the themes of the Economic Survey has been deregulation. Do you think states alone have to carry the deregulation burden?

We didn’t single out the state or local or Union government. Already they have