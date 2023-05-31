close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

40-50 FDI proposals from neighbouring countries pending for approval

As per that decision, FDI proposals from these countries need government approval for investments in India in any sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
FDI

Photo: FreePik

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

About 40-50 foreign direct investment (FDI)proposals from countries sharing land border with India under the provisions of Press Note 3 are pending for approval with the government, official sources said.

Under Press Note 3, the government has made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India. These countries are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

As per that decision, FDI proposals from these countries need government approval for investments in India in any sector.

"About 40-50 proposals are pending with the commerce and industry ministry as they require security and political clearances," one of the sources said.

Sources added that there is no consideration at present to ease norms under this press note.

"FDI is not totally banned from these countries. It is just that they (investors from these countries) have to follow the government approval route and of course that takes times," a source said.

Also Read

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

India's foreign direct investment flows to see modest pick-up in FY24: Citi

India emerges as key source country for FDI into Dubai, says report

FDI inflows expected to rebound in India on account of high growth: Survey

Startups to attract large foreign direct investments in 2023: DPIIT Secy

Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

The government has a commitment to clear these proposals in three months time, but it takes about seven months.

As per industry sources, MG Motor, a British brand owned by China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp, has been awaiting government approval for around two years now to raise funds from its parent.

MG Motor India recently said it plans to offer a majority stake to local partners and investors over the next 2-4 years as it looks to raise around Rs 5,000 crore capital to fund next round of its growth in the country.

The automaker has been looking to raise capital for sometime now to fund its expansion.

With little success so far, it has now started looking for other options to raise the required capital.

Total FDI flows into India, which include equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, declined 16 per cent to USD 70.97 billion in last fiscal year as against USD 84.83 billion in 2021-22 due to lower inflows in important sectors such as automobiles, computer hardware and software.

Press Note 3 was introduced in April 2020 as the government wanted to curb opportunistic takeovers of domestic firms following the COVID-19 pandemic.

An inter-ministerial committee has been formed by the government to scrutinise these proposals.

All administrative ministries and departments have been advised to have dedicated FDI cells to process these proposals expeditiously.

India received USD 2.5 billion FDI equity from China during period April 2000 to March 2023.

During the period, India received USD 0.076 million investments from Bangladesh, USD 3.31 million from Nepal, USD 9 million from Myanmar and USD 2.57 million from Afghanistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FDI FDI proposals foreign direct investments

First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

sugar, export
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Garments manufacture
3 min read

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

Semiconductors
3 min read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

economy, india economy
4 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Amfi to form ethics panel to curb misconduct in asset management companies

Mumbai: Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch poses for picture at SEBI Bhavan BKC in Mumbai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon