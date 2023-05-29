close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India emerges as key source country for FDI into Dubai, says report

The data for 2022 showed that Dubai continued to maintain and improve its leadership position across key FDI attraction metrics

Press Trust of India Dubai
fdi

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as a key source country for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Dubai, one of the wealthiest of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates, according to a report released on Monday.

It ranked among the top five source countries for announced FDI projects and estimated FDI capital, according to a report released by "fDi Markets', a service from UK's Financial Times Ltd.

With 77.5 per cent of greenfield projects, the top sectors by FDI projects from India into Dubai in 2022 were software & IT services (32 per cent), business services (19 per cent), consumer products (9 per cent), real estate (6 per cent), and financial services (5 per cent).

Meanwhile, the top sectors by FDI capital from India into Dubai in 2022 were consumer products (28 per cent), software & IT services (20 per cent), communications (19 per cent), pharmaceuticals (8 per cent), and business services (8 per cent).

Apart from maintaining its first rank as a destination city for FDI from India, Dubai retained its number 1 spot globally for attracting greenfield FDI projects in 2022, further reinforcing its position as the world's top foreign direct investment hub, the report said.

Retaining its top spot for a second successive year, Dubai achieved 89.5 per cent YoY (year-over-year) growth in total announced FDI projects in 2022, while total FDI capital surged 80.3 per cent over the same period, further consolidating the emirate's status as one of the top three global cities.

Also Read

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

India's foreign direct investment flows to see modest pick-up in FY24: Citi

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought

Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan

Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

Share of women working overtime in factories at 11-year high in 2019

The data for 2022 showed that Dubai continued to maintain and improve its leadership position across key FDI attraction metrics.

The emirate ranked first in attracting FDI projects into tourism, business services, financial services, transport and warehousing, consumer products, and software & IT services sectors.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, said, Dubai's leading global FDI ranking underpins a comprehensive framework of initiatives that were launched to further strengthen the city's business and investment environment.

Our strategy to further consolidate the city's position as one of the top three global cities, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, is again strengthened by the achievement of attracting and stimulating FDI and reflects the confidence investors, multinational companies, start-ups, and global talent have in Dubai, he added.

Dubai emerged as the 2022 world leader in attracting FDI projects in the creative industries cluster, in research and development projects, and in attracting FDI project headquarters by hosting international companies' global and regional headquarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FDI India UAE Dubai

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read

Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC
6 min read

Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan

Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan
2 min read

Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

healthcare, health
2 min read

Share of women working overtime in factories at 11-year high in 2019

Women workers at one of the facilities segregating waste
3 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
2 min read

Airlines start filling up Go First void even as fares soar up to 5x

Go First
4 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon