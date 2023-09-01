Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

The RBI had said in May that it would withdraw these high-value notes, permitting their exchange or deposit until Sept. 30

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Data collected from major banks indicated that about 87% of the banknotes received by lenders was in the form of deposits, while around 13% exchanged for other denominations, the RBI said.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said 93% of the country's highest denomination 2,000-rupee currency notes - worth 3.32 trillion rupees ($40.14 billion) - have been returned since its decision to withdraw them from circulation.

The RBI had said in May that it would withdraw these high-value notes, permitting their exchange or deposit until Sept. 30.

The total value of 2,000-rupee notes in circulation was down to 3.56 trillion rupees as of May 19, from 3.62 trillion rupees as on March 31 - the end of the last fiscal year - the central bank said in a statement.Meanwhile, 240 billion rupees worth of these notes are in circulation, as of Aug. 31, it said.

Also Read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.7% for 2023, lowers it for 2024

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

India manufacturing PMI grows to three-month high in August: S&P Global

Morgan Stanley ups India's FY24 economic GDP forecast while BofA cuts

Hiring dips 5% in August, surge in IT salaries defies experience level norm

Data collected from major banks indicated that about 87% of the banknotes received by lenders was in the form of deposits, while around 13% exchanged for other denominations, the RBI said.

The 2,000-rupee notes were introduced in 2016 to replenish the Indian economy's currency in circulation after the government's shock move in 2016 to demonetize the economy by scrapping high-value banknotes overnight.

However, the central bank has frequently said that it wants to reduce high-value notes in circulation and had stopped printing 2,000-rupee notes over the past four years.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian Economy

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon