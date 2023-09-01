93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Also Read India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes 50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.7% for 2023, lowers it for 2024 GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt India manufacturing PMI grows to three-month high in August: S&P Global Morgan Stanley ups India's FY24 economic GDP forecast while BofA cuts Hiring dips 5% in August, surge in IT salaries defies experience level norm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said 93% of the country's highest denomination 2,000-rupee currency notes - worth 3.32 trillion rupees ($40.14 billion) - have been returned since its decision to withdraw them from circulation.The RBI had said in May that it would withdraw these high-value notes, permitting their exchange or deposit until Sept. 30.The total value of 2,000-rupee notes in circulation was down to 3.56 trillion rupees as of May 19, from 3.62 trillion rupees as on March 31 - the end of the last fiscal year - the central bank said in a statement.Meanwhile, 240 billion rupees worth of these notes are in circulation, as of Aug. 31, it said.Data collected from major banks indicated that about 87% of the banknotes received by lenders was in the form of deposits, while around 13% exchanged for other denominations, the RBI said.The 2,000-rupee notes were introduced in 2016 to replenish the Indian economy's currency in circulation after the government's shock move in 2016 to demonetize the economy by scrapping high-value banknotes overnight.However, the central bank has frequently said that it wants to reduce high-value notes in circulation and had stopped printing 2,000-rupee notes over the past four years.