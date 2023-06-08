50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das



Speaking at a press conference after the announcement of the monetary policy committee, Das said, "As of March 31 this year, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 trillion were in circulation. After the announcement, so far about Rs 1.8 trillion worth of Rs 2,000 notes have come back." Around 50 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes in circulation in the economy have been returned to the banking system since the announcement of their withdrawal last month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.



On May 19, the RBI announced its plan to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation based on a review. However, the banknotes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender, the RBI said in a release. Das added that out of all the notes that have been coming back, 85 per cent have returned in the form of bank deposits. The rest have been exchanged at various bank branches.



The RBI had advised members of the public to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes in their bank accounts or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch. "In view of the above, and in pursuance of the 'Clean Note Policy' of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation," the RBI said.

