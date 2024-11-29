Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / A look back at RBI Governor tenures as Shaktikanta Das' term nears end

A look back at RBI Governor tenures as Shaktikanta Das' term nears end

Below is a list of RBI governors over the past two decades, their appointment announcements, and dates of joining

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

Manojit Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is yet to decide on the reappointment of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, whose current term ends on December 10. Das will chair the last MPC meeting of his current term next week, scheduled for December 4-6. Das, first appointed in 2018 for a three-year term, was granted an extension in 2021 for another three years. Das is the longest-serving governor in seven decades. Below is a list of RBI governors over the past two decades, their appointment announcements, and dates of joining. 
chart
   

Also Read

foreign exchange

India's forex reserves drop by $48 billion in two months: RBI data

PremiumThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

RBI may look at OMOs to infuse durable liquidity, say market experts

Premiumdeposits

Deposit growth slows fortnight ended Nov 15, credit growth takes a lead

PremiumBusiness correspondent model

Business correspondents' body demands higher charges for AePS withdrawals

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI devolves 70% new green bonds at 6.78%-6.84%, cutoff below 10-year note

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon