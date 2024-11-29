Business Standard
GDP numbers disappointing but no need for alarm, says CEA Nageswaran

He stressed that geopolitical conditions remained fragile and may continue to impact domestic inflation, supply chains, and capital flows

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi
Nov 29 2024

India’s second-quarter GDP growth rate of 5.4 per cent was disappointing, but there was no reason for alarm since there were many bright spots in the economy, India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran, said on Friday. He noted that the latest GDP growth number is a one-off and not the beginning of a trend, coming against the backdrop of a challenging global environment that has cast a shadow on domestic manufacturing, Nageswaran said in his remarks on the growth numbers.
 
“We should expect to see growth in the second half of the current financial year… We need to be aware that the global context is not the same as it was in the first decade, when there was synchronized global growth, resulting in capital formation growth,” Nageswaran said.
 
 
He stressed that geopolitical conditions remained fragile and may continue to impact domestic inflation, supply chains, and capital flows.
 
The CEA highlighted that record production estimates for kharif foodgrains, as well as promising rabi crop prospects, augur well for farm income and rural demand. He said the economy shows resilience, underpinned by steady demand and strong manufacturing and service sector activity.
 
India’s growth slowed to a two-year low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter due to poor performance in the manufacturing and mining sectors.
 
The CEA said there is a need to examine the impediments to capital formation since capital expenditure has room for expansion in the remaining months of this financial year.
 
In his presentation on the GDP numbers, the CEA highlighted that limits to states’ capacity on capex, capital-intensive growth in the private corporate sector, and the regulatory environment are medium- to long-term risk factors for economic growth.

The government’s capex for April-October FY25 contracted 14.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to data from the Controller General of Accounts.
 
Nageswaran said that better growth in labour incomes holds the key to sustained demand growth and capital formation in the private sector.
 
He said that in order to realise employment and manufacturing aspirations, there is a need to double down on deregulation in state and local governments and put in place hiring and compensation policies. “If we do that, then I think soon, or sooner rather than later, the second-quarter growth numbers will become a distant and fading memory,” he added.
 
The CEA said that exports face greater uncertainties due to potential policy developments elsewhere and an uncertain outlook for monetary policy and economic growth in advanced economies.
 
“Global context keeps evolving, and uncertainties are cropping up, whether it is the strength of the dollar or the potential for trade action elsewhere and cheaper imports,” Nageswaran said.
 
However, global crude oil prices remaining low, he said, bodes well for economic activity and price stability.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

