Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Simplify GST, increase rates to reduce need for compensation cess: Ex-CEA

Simplify GST, increase rates to reduce need for compensation cess: Ex-CEA

'India's GST system remains highly complex. There is a need of simplification'

Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian, Former chief Economic Advisor, Goverment of India. (File Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has turned into a “rate cutting panel”, former chief economic adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian said on Friday while suggesting that the council should instead consider jacking up the rates, which would boost the revenue and reduce the need for renewing the compensation cess.
 
“My own view is that the compensation cess should not be renewed completely…because of a compensation induced moral hazard. Now, if you then say that the Finance Commission should make some provision for this … to compensate for that, that’s also a form of moral hazard. The solution to this has to be that rates go up, revenues go up, and the need for compensation diminishes,” he said at a conference organised by the Centre for Policy Research titled ‘The GST Story: Whither Next?’ in New Delhi.
 
 
The former CEA also said that India's GST system, which was introduced in 2017, remains highly complex and that there was a need for simplification.  
 
“The GST regime is very complicated. There are 50 (different) cess rates and if I look at other things... it might go up to 100 rates,” Subramanian said.
 
Subramanian also raised concerns over what he described as “tax terrorism”, where excessive tax demands have become more prevalent under the GST. He emphasised that while tax-related issues have always been part of the Indian system, their intensity has escalated since the GST was implemented. The focus, according to him, should be on addressing this problem.
 
Additionally, he pointed out that GST, introduced on July 1, 2017, aimed to streamline India’s tax structure by consolidating 16 indirect taxes and cesses previously managed separately by the Centre and states. This resulted in a more unified taxation system.

More From This Section

foreign exchange

India's forex reserves drop by $48 billion in two months: RBI data

GDP, India GDP

Second half likely to see a pick-up in GDP growth, says India Inc

Capex

Capex contracts in Oct, revenue expenditure picks up pace, shows CGA data

core sector, energy, manufacturing

Core sector growth recovers to 3.1% in October, shows govt data

Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran

Q2 growth disappointing but 6.5% GDP target for FY25 'not in danger': CEA

 
At present, the GST system has five broad tax slabs, 0 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent, with an additional cess on luxury and harmful goods. Subramanian, who had previously recommended a three-tier GST structure in 2015, criticised the GST Council for primarily focusing on reducing tax rates and providing exemptions, rather than considering rate increases to address revenue shortfalls.
 
While he acknowledged GST as a significant tax reform and a milestone in Indian economic policy, Subramanian cautioned that the complexity of the system and the rise in aggressive tax enforcement remain pressing issues that need urgent attention. 
 

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

TOP, precious metals accounted for 1/3rd of Oct inflation: CEA Nageswaran

Anantha Nageswaran

No place as fascinating, interesting as India on development journey: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

BS BFSI Summit: Free trade effective in theory, not in practice, says CEA

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Govt of India speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

Trump win may ensure India's trade security: CEA Nageswaran at BFSI Summit

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Govt, pvt sector should think of mid-term AI consequences: CEA Nageswaran

Topics : CEA GST GST cess

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon