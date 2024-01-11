Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Health sector's Budget wishlist: Increase spending to 2.5% of GDP

Key demands include rationalising GST rates, investment in skilling professionals, building local capabilities

illustration
Premium

Hospitals hope for continuity of policies | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The healthcare sector has rolled out a robust wishlist for the upcoming interim Budget, and it includes increasing health spending, rationalising the goods and services tax (GST), and better investments in local capabilities and personnel training.

According to the Nathealth-Hospital Federation of India, the sector is pushing for an increase in healthcare spending to 2.5 per cent of the GDP and a rationalisation of GST rates.

India’s current public healthcare spending is barely 1.6 to 1.8 per cent of the GDP, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fortis Healthcare, and president of Nathealth.

“These allocations are insufficient

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

More than 2.9 mn people benefited in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Assam CM

Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas conflict hit tourist inflow to Goa: Minister

Rajnath Singh, David Cameron praise momentum of India-UK partnership

Govt plans to raise capital spending as much as 20% in FY25: Report

7.3% GDP growth very positive, economic climate encouraging: SBI chairman

Topics : Health sector health scheme healthcare technologies Union budgets Union Budget GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon