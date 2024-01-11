Health sector's Budget wishlist: Increase spending to 2.5% of GDP

The healthcare sector has rolled out a robust wishlist for the upcoming interim Budget, and it includes increasing health spending, rationalising the goods and services tax (GST), and better investments in local capabilities and personnel training.

According to the Nathealth-Hospital Federation of India, the sector is pushing for an increase in healthcare spending to 2.5 per cent of the GDP and a rationalisation of GST rates.

India’s current public healthcare spending is barely 1.6 to 1.8 per cent of the GDP, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fortis Healthcare, and president of Nathealth.

“These allocations are insufficient