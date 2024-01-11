Direct listing of firms in GIFT City to happen at the earliest, says FM

The much-anticipated direct listing of stocks at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City is expected to happen soon, enabling Indian companies to access global funds with ease, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

“We are going through the process in a very systematic manner, and I am confident that it will happen at the earliest,” Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the seminar ‘GIFT City-An Aspiration of Modern India’, the finance minister emphasised that IFSC should shoulder the responsibility of being the gateway to the world in fulfilling the vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

Sitharaman also expressed that IFSC should become the platform for the trade of carbon credit. “We need to have a greater understanding of how we can handle carbon and green-related issues.” India, the FM noted, has a funding gap of $10.1 trillion to meet its net zero commitment by 2070.

Presently, securities valued at a total of $52.7 billion are listed on the IFSC exchange, including $10.18 billion in green bonds, social bonds, sustainable bonds, and sustainability-linked bonds.

GIFT authorities are exploring new areas such as blended finance and de-risking mechanisms, longevity finance, which can open up opportunities in wealth management, insurance, pension, and medical tourism as well.

There are now three exchanges, including the International Bullion Exchange, 25 banks, of which nine are foreign, 26 aircraft lessors, 80 fund managers, 50 professional service providers, and 40 fintech entities in GIFT City.

Sitharaman said most global financial hubs earlier focused solely on capital, but GIFT City stands out by integrating financial services with technology, enabling cross-border facilitation and tokenisation. “This fusion today gives us a leading advantage. And that advantage is emerging when India is growing fastest in the world,” she stated.

The FM highlighted that retail participation in stock markets in India is a distinct feature of the financial sector reforms initiated by the government. “Owing to the local market and economic conditions, our stock markets have survived and flourished. These are comforts arising from stable policy and the macroeconomic strength of India,” the FM remarked.

She also emphasised that the government has taken a clear stance to strengthen shipbuilding activities in India. “It is a high-risk venture which requires substantial investment. Leasing entities here in GIFT City will be able to access global finance and utilise the capacities of our shipyards to make India a prominent manufacturing hub for shipping lines,” Sitharaman added.

The FM noted that fintech adoption in India is at the highest rate, between 80 and 87 per cent, compared to the global average of 64 per cent. Given the rapid pace at which technology is influencing India's financial inclusion, GIFT City should be the hub for finance and technology-related entrepreneurs. “We aim to build here a diverse fintech laboratory for the world.”

In addition, Indian and foreign fintech firms looking to expand their Indian business or work on a regulatory sandbox for proof of concept should consider GIFT City, the FM suggested.