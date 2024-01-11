Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Direct listing of firms in GIFT City to happen at the earliest, says FM

Sitharaman also expressed that IFSC should become the platform for the trade of carbon credit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated direct listing of stocks at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City is expected to happen soon, enabling Indian companies to access global funds with ease, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

“We are going through the process in a very systematic manner, and I am confident that it will happen at the earliest,” Sitharaman said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking at the seminar ‘GIFT City-An Aspiration of Modern India’, the finance minister emphasised that IFSC should shoulder the responsibility of being the gateway to the world in fulfilling the vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

Sitharaman also expressed that IFSC should become the platform for the trade of carbon credit. “We need to have a greater understanding of how we can handle carbon and green-related issues.” India, the FM noted, has a funding gap of $10.1 trillion to meet its net zero commitment by 2070.

Presently, securities valued at a total of $52.7 billion are listed on the IFSC exchange, including $10.18 billion in green bonds, social bonds, sustainable bonds, and sustainability-linked bonds.

GIFT authorities are exploring new areas such as blended finance and de-risking mechanisms, longevity finance, which can open up opportunities in wealth management, insurance, pension, and medical tourism as well.

There are now three exchanges, including the International Bullion Exchange, 25 banks, of which nine are foreign, 26 aircraft lessors, 80 fund managers, 50 professional service providers, and 40 fintech entities in GIFT City.

Sitharaman said most global financial hubs earlier focused solely on capital, but GIFT City stands out by integrating financial services with technology, enabling cross-border facilitation and tokenisation. “This fusion today gives us a leading advantage. And that advantage is emerging when India is growing fastest in the world,” she stated.

The FM highlighted that retail participation in stock markets in India is a distinct feature of the financial sector reforms initiated by the government. “Owing to the local market and economic conditions, our stock markets have survived and flourished. These are comforts arising from stable policy and the macroeconomic strength of India,” the FM remarked.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

At Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, firms unveil big spending plans

Highlights: Ambani, Tata & Adani investment plans dominate Gujarat summit

LIVE: Eknath Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena, rules Maha speaker

Disinvestment target for FY25 likely to be pegged below Rs 50,000 cr: Icra

Health sector's Budget wishlist: Increase spending to 2.5% of GDP

More than 2.9 mn people benefited in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Assam CM

Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas conflict hit tourist inflow to Goa: Minister

Rajnath Singh, David Cameron praise momentum of India-UK partnership


She also emphasised that the government has taken a clear stance to strengthen shipbuilding activities in India. “It is a high-risk venture which requires substantial investment. Leasing entities here in GIFT City will be able to access global finance and utilise the capacities of our shipyards to make India a prominent manufacturing hub for shipping lines,” Sitharaman added.

The FM noted that fintech adoption in India is at the highest rate, between 80 and 87 per cent, compared to the global average of 64 per cent. Given the rapid pace at which technology is influencing India's financial inclusion, GIFT City should be the hub for finance and technology-related entrepreneurs. “We aim to build here a diverse fintech laboratory for the world.”

In addition, Indian and foreign fintech firms looking to expand their Indian business or work on a regulatory sandbox for proof of concept should consider GIFT City, the FM suggested.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman GIFT City Vibrant Gujarat Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon