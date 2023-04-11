close

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Non-tech companies are taking steps to hire top talent from the IT sector in order to drive their organisations towards digitisation. Most of this demand is for experienced employees

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
At a time when the information technology (IT) sector is witnessing a slowdown and mass layoffs globally, demand for tech talent from non-tech sectors is on the rise, according to a report published in The Economic Times (ET).

There is a demand for software experts in several manufacturing companies, including the automobile industry. Talent adept at software development is in demand for research and development centres across India.

Non-tech companies are taking steps to hire top talent from the IT sector in order to drive their organisations towards digitisation. Most of this demand is for employees holding experiences in their respective domains, the report said.

The CEO of Quess IT Staffing was quoted in the report as saying that the demand for technology talent has grown almost threefold across the non-tech segments since the pandemic. One in five IT employees has moved into captive units of MNCs and non-tech firms that are going digital, the report added.

A number of companies involved in manufacturing are planning to set up a small-scale facility in India because of the availability of talent with the right skillset, an industry expert said.

The non-tech companies will continue to focus on their core competencies, however, use of technology will become increasingly important. This is especially true for companies engaged in healthcare, finance, retail, and transportation, the report said.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

