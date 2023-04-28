close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

Reserves had gone up by a total of nearly $8 billion in the prior two weeks

Reuters MUMBAI
forex

Representational image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves eased from over-nine-month highs and stood at $584.25 billion for the week ended April 21, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.
 
That is a decrease of $2.16 billion from the previous week.
 
Reserves had gone up by a total of nearly $8 billion in the prior two weeks.
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.
 
For the reported week, the rupee had ended 0.3% lower against the US dollar and snapped a four-week rising streak.
The Indian currency traded in a narrow range of 81.8775 to 82.2425.
 

Also Read

India's forex reserves touch $524.5 bn, lowest level since July 2020

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Foreign exchange reserves fall to $525 billion, lowest since July 2020

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

The rupee closed at 81.8250 on Friday in the week ending April 28, clocking 0.33% gains against the dollar over the period.
 

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : india forex reserve Forex Foreign exchange reserves

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

PFRDA
2 min read

Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22

Provident fund, PF
5 min read

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

railway tracks
3 min read
Premium

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon