At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

India's foreign exchange reserves eased from over-nine-month highs and stood at $584.25 billion for the week ended April 21, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

That is a decrease of $2.16 billion from the previous week.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.



Reserves had gone up by a total of nearly $8 billion in the prior two weeks.