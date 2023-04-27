Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22



The latest EPFO payroll figures from the past five years (2017-22) indicate that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana have contributed significantly to the overall net EPFO new payrolls, accounting for 60.54 per cent of the total. These states also registered the highest number of new Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) members as of March 2021, with steady growth in formal jobs observed in the top five states. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are among the top-performing states in terms of GDP growth, which explains their consistent contribution to the EPFO database. There was an uptick in PF (Provident Fund) enrolment in India during 2021-22, with 1.38 crore net subscribers joining the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) scheme, indicating a higher number of people joining the formal workforce, according to a report called the Karnataka Jobs Report 2022-23 by service provider Quess Corp and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). This trend is continuing in 2022-23, which suggests that formal employment is expected to increase further.



The report findings based on an analysis of EPFO, ESIC database and estimation of government employees showed that the state of Karnataka has about 24.7 per cent of its workforce employed in the formal sector, which is 4.74 per cent higher than the national average of 20 per cent, creating promising opportunities for the state’s industry and trade prospects. The report also highlights that Karnataka accounts for nearly 11 per cent of the net new formal job additions in India. “Given the burgeoning growth of key sectors in India and the noticeable uptick in formal employment there is a sense of optimism regarding the future of the country's economy,” said Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management, Quess Corp.



According to the data, the expert services category, comprising manpower agencies, private security agencies, and small contractors, among others, has emerged as the primary formal job creator, responsible for approximately 38 per cent of the new formal jobs generated in the last five years. The demand for temporary or contract-based workers across various industries has fuelled this growth. Additionally, the government's efforts to formalize the informal sector have resulted in a higher number of small contractors and other informal businesses registering with the EPFO and contributing to the creation of formal jobs. “The findings in the report indicate that Karnataka is a leader in formal job creation in India,” said K Ullas Kamath, Chairman, FICCI Karnataka State Council. “Undertaking skilling efforts at graduation level with a constructive partnership with industry, Government, and academia can fast-track the progress of formal job creation, especially in a large number of MSMEs, booming IT, and tech-driven sectors.”

Also Read EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report EPFO aims to invest more in equity for younger members, expand horizon EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000 EPFO data shows employment dip EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS? Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24 India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24 Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags











Agriculture dominates India's informal job market with over half of e-Shram portal registrations. The report also delves into the analysis of India's informal workforce and estimates that around 45.6 crore individuals are engaged in this sector. Out of India's estimated working population of 57 crore, only 20 per cent (11.4 crore) are employed in the formal sector. While the e-Shram portal (the centralised database of unorganised workers) has seen a notable 28.55 crore individuals registering as of December 2022, approximately 17.05 crore informal sector workers are yet to register. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of registrations on the e-Shram portal, with 8.3 crore workers registered, followed by Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The remaining eight major sectors, including building and construction, trading and commercial establishments, engineering, developing electronic, mechanical, and general engineering products, textiles, and garment making, together added around 1.56 crore jobs, which is around 62 per cent of the new formal jobs added. The Building and Construction sector is the second-largest job creator, with consistent growth in formal job creation. The growth is attributed to the government's emphasis on creating smart cities and enhancing infrastructure, along with the rising demand for infrastructure and real estate projects. The textile industry has also shown signs of recovery with a significant increase in PF-linked employees in the last five years. This growth is attributed to the surge in demand for textile products both domestically and internationally, along with favourable government policies such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The dominance of the agriculture sector on the portal is apparent, with more than half (52%) of the informal job registrations being from this sector. This is because it is the largest employer in the informal sector in India. The construction sector (9 per cent) has also witnessed a significant number of registrations on the portal. This is due to the increased focus on infrastructure development and urbanization in India, resulting in more employment opportunities in the sector. Workers may have registered on the portal to access better job opportunities. Apart from agriculture and construction, other sectors that have seen significant informal job registrations on the e-Shram portal include domestic and household workers (10 per cent), apparel (6 per cent), and miscellaneous (4 per cent).

