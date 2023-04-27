India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil



Gold TRQ will be allocated to old and new applicants as per the revised simpler eligibility norms and lesser compliance burden for Indian importers, DGFT Santosh Sarangi said. India will soon open a fresh window for inviting new applications for FY24 towards importing gold from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through an import quota system—tariff rate quota (TRQ)—as a part of the trade agreement between both countries.



During May-March (2022-23), out of 110 MTs TRQ of gold allocated, only 8.1 MT was imported. Thereafter, UAE had requested India to remove restrictive criteria such allocation of Gold to only jewellery manufacturers and to allow all importers to be eligible for availing Gold TRQ. This was being done to enable ‘broad-based participation’ in the TRQ process by making all imports rather than restricting it to just manufacturing importers. Apart from that, there very few takers of gold from UAE in the previous financial year.



Sarangi’s comments comes in the backdrop of a media reporting stating that Indian Bullion and Jew­ellers Association (IBJA) wants the Directorate General of For­eign Trade (DGFT) to scrap the special gold import quota from the UAE trade deal allot­ed to 78 applicants this year, and call for fresh applications from eligible players. Gold importers said that it was felt that a pre-arranged gold import quota was done. “Considering the strong trade partnership between India and UAE as well as to uphold the spirit of the Trade Agreement, the matter was considered by the government and the DOR (department of revenue) Notification dated 31.03.2023 was issued removing the Jewellery manufacturer criteria,” Sarangi told reporters.

