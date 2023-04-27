Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

The loans under PMMY have been divided into three categories based on the need for finance and the stage in the maturity of the business. These are Shishu (loans up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (loans above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh), and Tarun (loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh).

With the average ticket size of loans doubling to Rs 72,000 in FY23 from Rs 38,000 in FY16 along with encouraging trends being seen in the disbursal of the 'Tarun' and 'Kishore' variant with higher loan limits under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is addressing the ‘Missing Middle Problem’ in enterprises growth, said a report released by SBI research team on Thursday.