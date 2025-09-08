Monday, September 08, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Audi India announces price cut to over ₹7.8 lakh to pass on GST benefits

Audi India announces price cut to over ₹7.8 lakh to pass on GST benefits

Under the new prices, the company's entry SUV Q3 will start at a price of ₹43.07 lakh, down from ₹46.14 lakh earlier

Audi India has revised prices across its product portfolio following the implementation of GST 2.0. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

German luxury car maker Audi on Monday announced a price cut ranging from ₹2.6 lakh to over ₹7.8 lakh in its vehicles in India across models to pass on the benefits of the GST rate cut on automobiles.

Audi India has revised prices across its product portfolio following the implementation of GST 2.0, the company said in a statement.

Subsequently, the benefits to customers range from ₹2.6 lakh to over ₹7.8 lakh, depending on the model, it added.

Under the new prices, the company's entry SUV Q3 will start at a price of ₹43.07 lakh, down from ₹46.14 lakh earlier. 

 

Similarly, top top-end SUV Q8 will have a starting price of ₹1.1 crore, down from ₹1.18 crore earlier.

Prices of other models, such as SUVs Q5 and Q7, along with sedans A4 and A6, have also been reduced.

"The updated prices make Audi's range of luxury cars and SUVs more accessible, adding momentum to customer demand ahead of the festive season," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST Revamp Audi India GST cuts

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

