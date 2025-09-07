Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / GST revamp to set off demand, investment, job cycle: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

GST revamp to set off demand, investment, job cycle: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman says the govt will shift focus to speed up disinvestment

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will unveil a package for exporters after receiving inputs from across sectors on their assessment of the US tariff impact (Photo: Finance Ministry)

Asit Ranjan MishraVikas DhootNivedita MookerjiA K Bhattacharya New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

After delivering on reforms in goods and services tax (GST), the Union finance ministry will shift its focus to accelerating disinvestment in public-sector enterprises, enhancing their operational efficiency, and monetising the vast, underutilised assets they hold, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has told Business Standard.
 
“I need to press the pedal on disinvestment. And I will be working on it. There is no new agenda but the existing agenda that because of various different reasons sort of went in slow motion. I’ll have to see what the best way is to revive and bring them on track,” she said.
 
Sitharaman said
