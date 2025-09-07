GST revamp to set off demand, investment, job cycle: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

After delivering on reforms in goods and services tax (GST), the Union finance ministry will shift its focus to accelerating disinvestment in public-sector enterprises, enhancing their operational efficiency, and monetising the vast, underutilised assets they hold, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has told Business Standard.

“I need to press the pedal on disinvestment. And I will be working on it. There is no new agenda but the existing agenda that because of various different reasons sort of went in slow motion. I’ll have to see what the best way is to revive and bring them on track,” she said.

Sitharaman said