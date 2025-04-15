Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Bank credit in India likely to grow at 12-13% in FY26: CRISIL Ratings

Bank credit in India likely to grow at 12-13% in FY26: CRISIL Ratings

Tax sops, softer interest rates to support loan offtake

banks

As for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with effect from April 1, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled back the 25 percentage point (pp) increase in the risk weights for bank loans to certain categories of NBFCs that was announced in November 2023.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank credit in India is likely to grow by 12–13 per cent in the current financial year (FY26), a tad higher compared with the 11.0–11.5 per cent estimated for financial year 2025 (FY25). The loan offtake will be supported by three tailwinds — the recent supportive regulatory measures, a boost to consumption from tax cuts, and softer interest rates, according to CRISIL Ratings.
 
However, deposit growth, a crucial support for credit growth, needs to be watched. Deposits grew by 10.3 per cent in FY25.
 
CRISIL Ratings, in a statement, said the two regulatory changes that will support growth are the roll-back of the hike in risk weights for funding exposure to finance companies and the deferment of the implementation of the more stringent liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms by a year. The latter would mean funds, which were otherwise to be blocked to act as cushion, could now be used for lending.
 
 
As for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with effect from April 1, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled back the 25 percentage point (pp) increase in the risk weights for bank loans to certain categories of NBFCs that was announced in November 2023. This will improve credit flow to NBFCs. The banking system’s exposure to NBFCs had risen at a compound annual growth rate of about 21 per cent over FY23 and FY24, but fell sharply to an estimated 6.0 per cent (as of February) in FY25. Bank loans to NBFCs may grow in double digits on a Y-o-Y basis, but not at the levels of 21 per cent seen in 2023 and 2024, said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, CRISIL Ratings.
 
Credit growth in the corporate sector, which accounts for around 41 per cent of bank loans, is expected to be 9–10 per cent, compared with an estimated 8.0 per cent for FY25. Lending to NBFCs is one of the largest sub-segments of corporate credit (18 per cent) and was a key contributor to growth prior to FY25.
 
The RBI has also deferred the implementation of the more stringent LCR norms by a year. Their implementation, as proposed, would have reduced the LCRs of most banks by 10–30 pp, it added.

More From This Section

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

Rising US costs may shift China trade to India; govt forms monitoring cell

PremiumBIMSTEC Summit 2025

Hope and disappointment: Why BIMSTEC is yet to realise its ambitions

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

India much better placed to deal with Trump tariffs: ITC Chairman

inflation, food

Retail inflation eases to 3.34% in March, lowest since August 2019

Modi Trump

India and US just took the first big step toward a $500 bn trade goal

Topics : Crisil Crisil ratings Bank credit bank credit growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon