Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Bio CNG, LNG, bio bitumen, aviation fuel being made from stubble: Gadkari

Gadkari said that when he was in Punjab he had suggested the Punjab government to formulate a stubble policy to enable farmers to derive value from their stubble

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the Supreme Court's directive instructing farmers to immediately cease stubble burning in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the ongoing efforts to address the issue by transforming stubble into various products such as bitumen, bio CNG, and LNG.
"Bitumen, bio CNG, LNG is being made from stubble. 185 projects have started in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to make CNG, LNG. In Panipat ethanol, bio bitumen and aviation fuel are being made from stubble and the government is working to speed it up," the Union Minister said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gadkari expressed confidence that over time, stubble would cease to be a problem as its value increases, leading to the creation of a robust market for stubble. He underscored the government's commitment to finding solutions and resolving the pollution issue arising from stubble burning.
"The government is making efforts. In time, stubble will cease to be a problem as the price of stubble will increase. There will be a good market for stubble. The problem of pollution as a result of burning stubble will be solved," the Road Transport Minister said.
Gadkari said that when he was in Punjab he had suggested the Punjab government to formulate a stubble policy to enable farmers to derive value from their stubble. He believed that such a policy would prove beneficial in tackling the problem effectively.
"When I was in Punjab, I suggested them (Punjab government) to make a stubble policy and engage the farmers so that they can generate value from their stubble. It would definitely be beneficial," he said.
Earlier in November, the Committee of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining Areas in its report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the state government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases.

Also Read

Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details

Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

CNG vehicles gear up for a long ride with regulated prices, strong demand

Gadkari announces Urban Extension Road 2 opening during Prague visit

US CPI inflation softens to 3.2% after rising 3.7% in Sep, dollar weakens

State govts fall back on thermal power as electricity demand rockets

Tesla on way to double its components imports from India: Piyush Goyal

G20 virtual summit on November 22 will remain stocktaking exercise

1,134 outlets functional at 1,037 stations in 27 states under OSOP scheme

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari CNG station LNG export Aviation fuel

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon