G20 virtual summit to take stock of New Delhi declaration on November 22

The virtual summit of G20 leaders on November 22 will not introduce new areas of discussion. Instead, it will allow the new G20 Chair, Brazil, to introduce new policy initiatives and further drive the G20 agenda.

India proposed the digital meet during the New Delhi G20 Summit held in September, as a forum to discuss the numerous solutions and policy proposals in various areas submitted by member nations but not addressed due to a lack of time. "It is our responsibility that we take a look at the solutions that have been advanced," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, officials stated that the digital summit would review the work undertaken on the announcements made in the New Delhi Declaration and the G20's work programmes. Following the main Summit in September, the government set up a high-level monitoring mechanism to regularly oversee the implementation of the Declaration.

"The Summit is another opportunity for global leaders to meet at a time when multiple crises are ongoing. Such meetings are invaluable in resolving geopolitical challenges," an official from India's G20 secretariat said. Therefore, this will be the first time leaders from the G20 nations will gather twice in one year to assess progress since the main meeting.

In the past, some nations have held multiple summits in a year, but only to discuss specific issues. For example, G20 chair Italy organised an extraordinary leaders’ summit on the issue of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Officials mentioned that there had been discussions on whether the summit should produce an outcome document, but the final decision was against it. Instead, a press statement is expected to be issued by the government. While the meeting is not expected to produce a joint statement, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the situation in Ukraine may still be raised by some leaders. India is expected to raise these issues for discussion, they said.

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner 1,134 outlets functional at 1,037 stations in 27 states under OSOP scheme India to develop responsibly, no compromise on growing energy demand: Singh NHAI tightens norms for contractor staff qualifications amid rising mishaps WPI inflation at -0.52% for the seventh consecutive month in October Credit formalisation, state welfare transforming labour markets: SBI report

The agenda of the meeting has been shared with other nations.

Most world leaders are expected to attend the virtual Summit. Officials noted that final confirmations from all nations were still pending, but almost all leaders have confirmed their presence. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping may also attend, as the meeting is virtual. Both had skipped the New Delhi summit without any officially cited reason. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had also sent a deputy.

While Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in September, India's term as G20 Chair concludes at the end of this month.