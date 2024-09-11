Cabinet allocates Rs 12,461 crore for revised hydro projects scheme

In a bid to promote infrastructure around hydro power projects, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday modified its existing scheme and allocated Rs 12,461 crore for the same.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for modification of the scheme of budgetary support for the cost of Enabling Infrastructure for Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) with a total outlay of Rs 12,461 crore. The scheme would be implemented from FY 2024-25 to FY2031-32,” said the statement by the government.

The scheme was first announced in 2019 and builds on the initiative floated in 2016 to boost the growth of hydro power in the country. The scheme aims at faster development of Hydro Electric Projects and improvement of infrastructure in the remote project locations.