Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gives nod to eight railway projects

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas

The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 24,657 crore: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday gave its nod to eight new railway projects that the government said would provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, reduce oil imports and lower carbon dioxide emissions.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.
The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 24,657 crore, he said.
These projects will save 767 crore kg of CO2, which is equivalent to planting 30 crore trees, Vaishnaw underlined.

Topics : Indian Railway Indian Railways Indian Economy Cabinet Committees

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

