Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 lakh

The Union government on Friday doubled the Mudra loan limit under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, by creating a new "Tarun Plus" category.
“This increase aims to further the overall objective of the Mudra Scheme, which is to fund the unfunded. This enhancement is specifically beneficial to emerging entrepreneurs, facilitating their growth and expansion. The move aligns with the government's commitment to fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem,” the finance ministry said in a press statement.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made an announcement regarding this in her July 2024 Budget speech.
"The limit of Mudra loans will be enhanced to Rs 20 lakh from the current Rs 10 lakh for entrepreneurs who have availed and successfully repaid previous loans under the 'Tarun' category," Sitharaman said in her FY25 Budget speech.
PMMY was launched on April 8, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate easy, collateral-free micro-credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.
Loans under PMMY are provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs), including banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Microfinance Institutions (MFIs), and other financial intermediaries.
Under the existing scheme, banks provide collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh under three categories: Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh), and Tarun (up to Rs 10 lakh).
According to government data, 66.8 million loans were sanctioned under the PMMY scheme in 2023-24 alone, amounting to Rs 5.4 trillion. As of June 2024, more than 487.8 million loans totalling Rs 29.79 trillion have been sanctioned since the scheme’s inception.
Non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks in Mudra loans have decreased to 3.4 per cent in FY24, down from a high of 4.77 per cent in 2020-21 and 4.89 per cent in 2019-20, according to a statement by Finance Minister Sitharaman presented in Lok Sabha in response to a query.
In contrast, the gross NPA of scheduled commercial banks in India was 2.8 per cent as of March 2024.