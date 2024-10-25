Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / No trade pact if EU insists on opening dairy business: Piyush Goyal

No trade pact if EU insists on opening dairy business: Piyush Goyal

Goyal also said that extraneous issues such as labour and climate change should be discussed on international forums

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Understanding mutual sensitivities is crucial to fast-tracking the proposed trade deal between India and the European Union (EU), commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
 
There will be no free trade agreement (FTA) if the trade bloc insists on opening the dairy sector. “...if we respect each other’s sensitivities like with (the trade deal with) UAE, Australia, and EFTA, we respect each other’s sensitivities and do not encroach on issues which can hurt. For example, dairy—I just cannot open up dairy. If the EU insists that I open up dairy, there is no FTA,” Goyal said at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business.
 
 
India and Australia signed an interim trade deal in April 2022. For Australia, it was the first trade deal signed without securing market access in dairy, respecting India's sensitivities.
 
Opening up India’s dairy market to foreign players has been a sensitive issue. In fact, after participating in the China-backed Asian trade bloc Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations for nearly eight years, India decided to walk away from the trade pact, stating that it was not a balanced agreement and would have harmed India’s farmers and dairy industry.
 
“You (EU) are 27 countries with different priorities; India has 27 states. I may be growing apples in one state, which does not permit me to open apples,” the minister said. Besides, the per capita income of EU member countries is much higher than that of Indian states.
 
Goyal also said that extraneous issues such as labour and climate change should be discussed on international forums.
   

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

No FTA if EU insists on opening up of India's dairy business: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India wants to keep its dairy industry out of EU free-trade deal: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Focus on quality, export competitiveness won't come from subsidies: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

European Union's deforestation regulation, carbon tax unfair: Piyush Goyal

Topics : Piyush Goyal European Union Free Trade Agreements Free trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon