Jobs are the most pressing global issue, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jobs are the most pressing global issue, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman called for the need to explore alternative growth strategies and the types of jobs they will generate, in addition to the traditional manufacturing-led development pathway

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that jobs are the most pressing global issue, given the continued economic headwinds and rapid technological change that are redefining the skills required for youth to enter the job market. She made these remarks in a discussion on how the World Bank can help create more jobs, in Washington, D.C.
 
The finance minister urged the World Bank to collaborate with countries in identifying high-priority skilling sectors based on data, analysis, and knowledge work, focusing on generating employment, skill matching, and labour retention.
 
Sitharaman’s remarks came during her intervention at the plenary lunch, where she spoke on the topic, “How Should the World Bank Shape Its Future Strategic Direction and Help Clients Create More Jobs to Keep Pace with Evolving Megatrends.”
 
 
Sitharaman called for the need to explore alternative growth strategies and the types of jobs they will generate, in addition to the traditional manufacturing-led development pathway.
 
She stated that the need of the hour is a more comprehensive, multi-sectoral analysis—one that examines how emerging trends interact and influence both job loss and job creation. “This analysis should also consider factors like geopolitical fragmentation and its effects on sectors such as food production, exports, and related employment,” she said.
 
The finance minister also underscored the importance of an outcome-oriented roadmap with a clear implementation strategy to effectively put these plans into action.
 
Sitharaman sought a balance between developmental priorities and climate action, with a view to channelling global effort by providing greater access to financial resources and technologies for developing countries at a reasonable cost, at the G20 Joint Meeting of Finance, Climate & Environment, and Foreign Affairs Ministers and Governors of Central Banks in Washington, D.C.

She advocated for formulating the New Collective Quantified Goal, catering to the needs of developing countries without subjecting them to growth-inhibiting conditionalities in the provision of finance.
 
Sitharaman emphasised the need for an effective global response and collaboration on climate change between developed and developing countries, in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, adhering to the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities.
 
The finance minister is in Washington, D.C., to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
 

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

