Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Centre imposes ban on onion exports until March 2024 to curb price surge

India had previously imposed a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton, until Dec. 31, 2023, to discourage exports, in an effort to curb surging local prices

Onion

The movie to discourage exports is an effort to curb surging local prices.

ReutersPress Trust of India MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has imposed a ban on exports of onions until March 31, 2024, according to a government order issued late on Thursday.
India had previously imposed a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton, until Dec. 31, 2023, to discourage exports, in an effort to curb surging local prices.

Farmers' protest
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Onion farmers blocked the Mumbai Agra Highway at three places in Maharashtra's Nashik and stopped auctions in wholesale markets of the district on Friday after the Centre announced a ban on the export of the kitchen staple, police said.
 
The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

Earlier in October, the Centre had decided to step up the sale of buffer onion stock at the subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets to provide relief to consumers.

To control prices, the government imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports from October 28 to December 31 this year.
In August, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Onion prices up 50% in last 10 days, high demand, low supply to blame

Onion price today, November 1, 2023: Price surge in Delhi NCR, other states

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India has a 2-3 yrs window to attract cos moving out of China: Subrahmanyam

Optimism should not cause premature triumphalism: CEA Nageswaran

Optimism should not cause premature triumphalism: CEA Nageswaran

Cross-border remittances using e-rupee to halve cost of such payments: Seth

RBI's prolonged pause on repo rate favourable for corporate sector: Experts

Topics : onion exports central government India inflation food inflation Onion crisis

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon