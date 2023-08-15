Confirmation

Centre to launch scheme for those who want to own house in cities: PM Modi

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said his government will soon launch the scheme for middle-class families living in cities but do not own a house

narendra modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will soon launch a scheme to provide relief in bank loans to those dreaming of their own house in cities.
Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said his government will soon launch the scheme for middle-class families living in cities but do not own a house.
The prime minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) -- a flagship Mission of the Central government -- on June 25, 2015.
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been implementing the PMAY-U scheme.
According to the ministry, around 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY (Urban) till July 31 this year, out of which 76.02 lakh have been delivered to the beneficiaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd.
