Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Strong dollar drags gold to over 1-month low after mixed US inflation data

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,907.40 per ounce by 02:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), after hitting its lowest since July 6. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,944.00

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices fell to a more than one-month low on Monday as a stronger dollar took the shine off bullion, while investors awaited fresh catalysts to gauge the downside after mixed U.S. inflation numbers last week.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,907.40 per ounce by 02:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), after hitting its lowest since July 6. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,944.00.
The dollar jumped 0.3% to its highest level in over a month, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a nine-month high on Monday. [USD/] [US/]
"We continue to see a pretty significant decline in long exposure in gold and a significant increase in short exposure. Speculative investors are getting out of gold and interest rate expectations are a big factor here," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.
"Technically gold can move below the $1,900 levels here without a lot of problems. We've reached recent support levels and the path is quite open for gold to trend lower as short-term interest rates move higher."
Last week, data showed U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July. However, producer prices rose slightly more than expected, fuelling concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for longer.

Also Read

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Google is not just dominant but 'super dominant', CCI tells NCLAT

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Dollar hits highest in more than a month on China economy concerns

Oil dips further on China's economic recovery worries, strong dollar

Retail inflation soars to 15-mnth high; exports contract for sixth month

Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, diesel export, ATF from Aug 15

India's food inflation hits double digits in July, shows NSO data

Interest rate increases tend to lift bond yields and also raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell to the lowest level since January 2020. [GOL/ETF]
The focus this week will be on U.S. retail sales data on Tuesday, followed by the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting on Wednesday that could shed light on the appetite for higher rates.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4% to $22.57 per ounce. Platinum dropped 1.4% to $899.51, while palladium shed 2.4% to $1,262.47.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dollar dominance Gold trade Gold market share market

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon