Chhattisgarh to increase daily milk collection six-fold over next 3 years

Milk collection capacity will see a substantial increase from 79,000 kg to 500,000 kg per day and the milk processing capacity in the state will triple to 400,000 litres per day

The deal was signed on Monday in the presence of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah.

The deal was signed on Monday in the presence of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah | Photo: PIB

R Krishna Das Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government is gearing up to increase the milk collection in the state from 79,000 kilograms to 500,000 kilograms a day over the next three years.
 
State-run Chhattisgarh Cooperative Dairy Federation (CG CDF) inked an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in a bid to transform the state’s dairy cooperative sector and boost milk production.
 
The deal was signed on Monday in the presence of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah.
 
“Under the partnership, the number of dairy cooperative societies in Chhattisgarh will increase from the present 650 to 3,850, with an additional 3,200 multipurpose primary dairy cooperative societies to be set up,” a senior state government official said.
 
 
Milk collection capacity will see a substantial increase from 79,000 kg to 500,000 kg per day, the official said, adding that the milk processing capacity in the state will triple to 400,000 litres per day.

The NDDB will manage the CGCDF’s operations, including milk collection, processing and marketing besides improving dairy infrastructure, strengthening dairy cooperatives, enhancing farmers’ incomes, and establishing a sustainable dairy ecosystem.
 
During his visit, Shah emphasised the need to significantly increase the state’s current milk production target to 500,000 kg per day. To achieve this, the Union minister called for efforts to increase the number of cows and buffaloes in the region.
 
He also stressed the importance of expanding cooperative societies by increasing registrations, ensuring that the cooperative movement reaches every village. He envisioned a system where every farmer becomes an active member of a cooperative institution, fostering inclusive growth and development.
 
The NDDB will provide managerial support for the project without charging any technical service fees for dairy plants, cattle feed plants, or mineral mixture plants. The project will be funded through various Central Government schemes, loans from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and contributions from the state government, ensuring a collaborative approach to strengthening the dairy sector
 
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said currently 621 cooperative societies are working in the state. Through this agreement, 3850 villages will be connected with the setting up of 3200 new societies in the next three years. Also, the Milk Producer Organisation will be established in 300 villages across six districts in the state.
 
He said that at present 16,324 cattle farmers are associated with the cooperative societies, which will be increased to 150000 in the near future. The cattle farmers will be provided the facility of milk testing and immediate payment with the help of modern technology and machines.
 

Topics : Chhattisgarh government milk production milk consumption

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

