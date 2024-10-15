Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt plans to link Korba-Raipur stretch with Nagpur industrial corridor

Govt plans to link Korba-Raipur stretch with Nagpur industrial corridor

The NIDC had proposed a 1,080-km fast route between Delhi and Nagpur for the industrial corridor

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo: PTI)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to link the Korba-Bilaspur-Raipur stretch with the proposed Nagpur industrial corridor to accelerate economic growth in the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai last week met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and discussed various projects that the state was looking forward to expediting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sai and Goyal discussed key developmental initiatives for the state, focusing on the industrial corridor, international air cargo facilities, and various other projects.

The proposed National Industrial Development Corporation (NIDC) link with the state was prominent among other issues.

“Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured us that the proposal would be reviewed and acted upon promptly,” a state government spokesperson said.
 
Goyal also directed the officials to take necessary action in this regard.

More From This Section

Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tab P12 review, Lenovo tab review, Tab P12 Review, Tab P12, Lenovo Tab, Big screen tablet, android tablet, lenovo tablet big screen

Meity to meet IT hardware companies next week to discuss import rules

India's journey with 5G still has a long way to go. The country ranked 33 out of 39 in the 5G Connectivity Index for the second quarter of 2024, released by GSMA Intelligence. However, in areas like 5G revenue growth, data affordability, and video qu

Network issue: India still lags US and China in 5G rollout, shows data

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

BSNL to switch to 5G network by June 2025, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

PremiumChina began 2024 by cutting permits for coal-fired generators for the first time. India, on the other hand, is doubling up on the fuel.

India presses ahead with coal as China cuts permits ahead of COP29

Majority of 5G network users experience reduction in call drop: Survey

Majority of 5G network users experience reduction in call drop: Survey


The chief minister told the Union minister that linking Korba-Bilaspur-Raipur in Chhattisgarh with the Nagpur industrial corridor would enhance industrial activities in the state significantly and create employment opportunities.

The move will help the state get a prominent place on the national industrial map, he added.

The NIDC had proposed a 1,080-km fast route between Delhi and Nagpur for the industrial corridor. Besides, another corridor between Nagpur and Hyderabad had been proposed. Chhattisgarh is desperately looking forward to linking the two corridors to boost industrial development and activities.

The chief minister also stressed the need for international air cargo facilities in Raipur. He said that this would boost export of agricultural and food processing products from the state.

He proposed utilising existing facilities of the old terminal for this purpose. This facility will help industries of the state to compete in the global markets.

Establishment of an Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) certification office was also discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister said that the office would give global recognition to agricultural products from Chhattisgarh, which will benefit farmers and industrialists.

Also Read

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Coal

Can protect Hasdeo while still meeting coal demands: Forest rights activist

Coal

How long will people of Chhattisgarh remain poor: Min defends coal mining

Security forces,army,soilder

Bodies of 3 more Naxalites found in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, toll hits 31

soldier, Army, Doda

28 Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bastar by security personnel

Topics : Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government Nagpur Raipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon