Climate action not a burden but opportunity for innovation, growth: Goyal

Goyal also participated in the Investor Forum of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

The minister also joined the world leaders at the IPEF Leader's Meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon the world leaders to join hands as a global community to construct a future where climate action is not a burden but an opportunity for innovation and growth.
While speaking at the APEC Informal Leader's Dialogue in San Francisco on November 16, the minister also highlighted India's environmental leadership in meeting the renewable energy target of 175 gigawatts nine years ahead of the target.
"He called upon the world leaders to join hands as a global community to construct a future where sustainability is not a distant aspiration but a way of life and where climate action is not a burden but an opportunity for innovation and growth," the commerce ministry said.
Goyal also participated in the Investor Forum of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII).
The Forum was co-hosted by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Senior Advisor to the President Amos Hochstein with the discussion centred on collaborative actions and shared priorities to increase private investment in the Indo-Pacific.
Raimondo highlighted the continuing partnership between India and the US through the Green Transition Fund.
The minister also joined the world leaders at the IPEF Leader's Meeting.
The engagement was attended by several world leaders including US President.
Several IPEF initiatives such as Critical Minerals Dialogue, Investment Accelerator, Catalytic Fund, Investor Forum, IPEF Networks were announced during the meeting.

Topics : Piyush Goyal climate plan Climate Change talks Innovation

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

