Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rise 26% in Q2FY24, shows data

In September 2023, Indians remitted $3.50 billion overseas, compared to $2.67 billion in September 2022

foreign inflows

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during the April-September quarters of 2023-24 have surpassed the remittances in the corresponding year-ago period, thanks to robust growth in international travel and changes in taxation rules.

According to data released by the RBI in its monthly bulletin for September, outward remittances under the scheme increased by 26.09 per cent to $9.23 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24) from $7.32 billion in Q2 of 2022-23 (FY23).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In September 2023, Indians remitted $3.50 billion overseas, compared to $2.67 billion in September 2022.

According to the monthly data, international travel, which accounted for nearly 57 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme, rose by 34.38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $5.22 billion, compared to $3.89 billion in the same period of FY23.

The remittances for the purchase of immovable property expanded by nearly 56.53 per cent to $60.31 million in the period under review from $38.53 million in the year-ago period. At the same time, investments in the equity and debt market saw a 90 per cent Y-o-Y increase to $360.59 million from $189.78 million.

“The surge in outward remittances is likely due to the change in the LRS tax scheme, which is expected to come into force from October 1. This has resulted in a sharp increase in equity and debt investment along with the purchase of immovable property,” said Radhika Piplani, chief economist at DAM Capital Advisors.

During the FY23 Union Budget, the government had proposed to raise tax collected at source on liberalised foreign remittances to 20 per cent from the existing 5 per cent, for amounts exceeding ~7 lakh for all purposes except education and medical treatment. The revision was initially scheduled to be effective from July 1, but the Ministry of Finance later deferred it to October 1, 2023.

According to the RBI data, in the quarter under review, the outward remittance by Indians under the maintenance of close relatives rose by 23.30 per cent to $1.22 billion from $989.89 million, whereas for gifts, it increased to $886.55 million from $681.37 million.

Also Read

Outward remittances surge to $ 2.9 billion in May, shows RBI data

Outward remittances under LRS scheme fall slightly in April to $2.33 bn

Equity, debt markets helped outward remittance rebound in August

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Sebi to relax delisting norms at next board meeting: Madhabi Puri Buch

Netherlands, UK, Australia push India's exports in April-October period

Food inflation sole threat to 4% CPI target: RBI 'State of Economy' report

India's GDP to grow 6-7.1% during 2024-2026, growth prospects strong: S&P

UK seeks customs duty concessions on EV exports in FTA with India


On the other hand, remittances for other activities dropped by 24.72 per cent Y-o-Y to $88.09 million from $117.01 million in the April-September quarters of 2021-22. Similarly, the amount for medical treatment slipped down to $13.48 million. Remittances for studies abroad slid to $1.15 billion.

According to the LRS scheme introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with the prevailing macro and microeconomic conditions.
Topics : Outward Remittances RBI foreign travel Tax benefits

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon