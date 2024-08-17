Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt receives investment proposals of Rs 5.21 trn ahead of summit

Rajasthan govt receives investment proposals of Rs 5.21 trn ahead of summit

The investment summit is organised with the support of the Industry and Commerce Department, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO

"The tremendous response received from the investors' community shows that there has been a remarkable increase in the trust of investors on Rajasthan and its potential. This is a reflection of the work done by the officials of the Industries department. (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

The Rajasthan government has received investment proposals worth over Rs 5.21 lakh crore (over USD 62 billion) within two weeks of the announcement of dates for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit 2024.
According to an official statement, the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), which is the nodal department for the investment summit, has received proposals from some of the biggest names in the Indian and global corporate sector.
These projects have the potential to generate about 1.55 lakh direct employment opportunities. The received investment proposals (worth Rs 5.21 lakh crore) amount to over 33 per cent of Rajasthan's present economy (GSDP) which is estimated to be INR 15.28 lakh crore (at current prices) in 2023-24.
The 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit 2024 will be organised on December 9-11, 2024, in the capital city of Jaipur and the 3-day mega summit aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and associations into the state.
"The Industries Department is thrilled with the spectacular response that has been received up until now from the investors. The department has been working tirelessly for the past 6-7 months to make Rajasthan an attractive destination for investment and this is an outcome of that," said state Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore.
The state government shall soon be going for domestic and international roadshows to meet national and global industrialists, corporates, international institutions among others.
"The major focus has been on improving the 'Ease of Doing Business', creating a conducive ecosystem and build supporting infrastructure, providing solutions to the issues of existing business community in the state," Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Industries), Government of Rajasthan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

