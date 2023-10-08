close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Coal imports down 12% in Aug to 18.26 mn amid rise in domestic availability

The country's import of fossil fuel stood at 20.77 MT in August last year

coal, coal imports

Overall coal imports during April to August also declined by 10.3 per cent to 103.93 MT, over 115.93 MT in the year-ago period, according to data compiled by mjunction services ltd.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's coal imports declined 12.08 per cent to 18.26 million tonnes (MT) in August this year over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.
The country's import of fossil fuel stood at 20.77 MT in August last year.
Overall coal imports during April to August also declined by 10.3 per cent to 103.93 MT, over 115.93 MT in the year-ago period, according to data compiled by mjunction services ltd.
mjunction services ltd is a leading B2B e-commerce firm.
Of the total imports in August, non-coking coal import was at 10.52 MT as against 13.85 MT a year ago. Coking coal import was at 4.62 MT, same as the volume reported in August of FY23.
"There is a substantial drop in non-coking coal import (till August 2023) to the tune of around 20 MT. This has resulted from the increased domestic availability, which has gone up by around 10 per cent. We expect this trend to continue unless there is a sudden spurt in demand and significant softening in seaborne prices," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

Also Read

G7 nations to reduce global GHG emissions by 43% by 2030, 60% by 2035

G-7 nation agrees to accelerate phase- out of unabated fossil fuels

Fossil-fuel demand for electricity may have peaked following RE's growth

Achieved target of producing energy via non-fossil fuel sources: Singh

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

UN FAO raises its forecast for this year's global cereal production

Kerala's liquidity strained, seeks Centre's intervention over borrowing cap

GST Council 'cedes right' to states on taxing neutral alcohols: FM

Online gaming, casinos liable to 28% GST since beginning: Revenue Secy

GST Council decides to slash rates on millet products, molasses: FM

During the April-August period of the current fiscal, non-coking coal imports were at 62.87 MT, lower than 80.64 MT imported in the year-ago period. Coking coal imports stood at 25.75 MT during April-August 2023-24, higher than 23.16 MT recorded in April-August 2022-23.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
The Centre has finalised the total coal production target of 1012 MT for 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India coal import Decline in coal imports Fossil fuel

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon