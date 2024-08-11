Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coal imports jump 5.7% to 75.26 million tonnes in April-June, shows data

Coal Minster G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that India should increase domestic production of fossil fuel and reduce coal imports

Coal mine, Coal

The domestic coal production rose by 11.71 per cent to 997.828 MT in 2023-24 compared to 893.191 MT in 2022-23 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's coal import rose by 5.7 per cent to 75.26 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 71.16 MT of coal in the same period of the previous fiscal.
Coal imports in June were also higher by 6.59 per cent at 22.97 MT compared to 21.55 MT in the same month of the previous fiscal, according to data compiled by mjunction services ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform from a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said that given the surplus coal available in the system and the slowdown in industrial activity during monsoon, import demand is likely to remain subdued in the coming month.
Of the total imports in June 2024, non-coking coal imports stood at 14.19 MT, higher than 13.29 MT imported in June last year. Coking coal imports were at 5.45 MT, against 5.33 MT imported in June 2023.
During April-June 2024, non-coking coal imports were at 49.12 MT, higher than 46.53 MT imported during the same period last year. Coking coal imports stood at 15.45 MT during April-June 2024, against 15.20 MT recorded for April-June 2023.
India's coal import rose by 7.7 per cent to 268.24 million tonnes in FY24 driven by softness in seaborne prices and likelihood of increase in power demand during summer. The country's coal import was 249.06 MT in FY23.
Coal Minster G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that India should increase domestic production of fossil fuel and reduce coal imports.
The domestic coal production rose by 11.71 per cent to 997.828 MT in 2023-24 compared to 893.191 MT in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Met coal imports from Russia up nearly three-fold in last 3 financial years

Baltimore bridge collapse: Coal exports likely to be blocked for weeks

India's coal import rises marginally to 212 MT in April-January period

India's Feb trade deficit at $18.71 billion, consistent with forecast

Coal ministry will fulfill 874 mn tonnes coal requirement in FY25: Min

Topics : coal import Coal imports rise India coal import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon