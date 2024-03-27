Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Baltimore bridge collapse: Coal exports likely to be blocked for weeks

Ernie Thrasher added that the coal that moves out of Baltimore includes a lot of India-bound thermal coal, which is used for electricity generation

Baltimore Bridge, Baltimore bridge collapse, Bridge collapse, Ship damage

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Josh Saul
 
The collapse of a major Baltimore bridge Tuesday is likely to shut down the port’s coal exports for as many as six weeks and block the transport of up to 2.5 million tonnes of coal, said Ernie Thrasher, chief executive officer of Xcoal Energy & Resources LLC.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The US exported about 74 million tonnes of coal last year, with Baltimore the second-largest terminal for the commodity. Plugging up a major coal hub threatens to disrupt global energy supply chains that have finally begun to work out the kinks left over from pandemic slowdowns. 

“You’ll see some diversion to other ports but the other ports are pretty busy,” said Thrasher at Xcoal, a Pennsylvania coal trading firm that works with several suppliers. “There’s a limit on how much you can divert.”
Baltimore ships less than 2 per cent of global seaborne coal so the bridge collapse will have little effect on global prices, Thrasher said. He added that the coal that moves out of Baltimore includes a lot of India-bound thermal coal, which is used for electricity generation.

“It will cause some disruption or chaos from a supply-chain standpoint,” Thrasher said. “But the big question is the impact on India more than any global impact.” 

India’s annual coal demand totals more than 1 billion tonnes and the nation imported roughly 238 million tonnes of the fuel in the most recent fiscal year, of which about 6 per cent was shipped from the US. Baltimore accounted for around 12 million tonnes of the imports, according to a research note from analytics firm Energy Aspects.


The Energy Aspects note also predicted marine traffic in Baltimore would be disrupted for two or three weeks at most. Some coal shipments may be temporarily rerouted to other ports including Norfolk, Virginia, the note added. 

Also Read

Baltimore bridge collapse: Two saved from river, search on for five others

Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 dead, port disruptions hit cars to coal

Titanic law helps ship owner limit liability in Baltimore bridge collapse

Rescue ops underway, ship traffic in Baltimore port suspended, says Biden

5, aged 18 to 22, wounded in shooting at Morgan University in Baltimore

Donald Trump barred from attacking jurors, lawyers in hush-money trial

Boeing at risk of downgrade by Moody's Ratings over cash flow concerns

As military chiefs meet, Pentagon stresses on protecting civilians in Gaza

US imposes more sanctions on Iran, Syria penalised for drug trafficking

Rescue ops underway, ship traffic in Baltimore port suspended, says Biden


The supply disruption will affect Asian coal markets more than European markets because much of the coal exported from the port has high sulfur content and isn’t suitable for European power stations, according to a note from commodity analytics firm DBX.

Shares of companies that mine and move US coal fell Tuesday. Consol Energy Inc. saw its shares drop 6.8 per cent and CSX Corp. shares fell 1.9 per cent. Consol’s Marine Terminal in the area of the bridge is used to loading coal into large ocean-going ships and the terminal is served by CSX. 

CSX said in a statement Tuesday that it had capacity to send more trains to the Baltimore coal terminals it serves before reaching space limits and that CSX customers should expect shipment delays. CSX is also working to identify alternatives to moving cargo through Baltimore, the statement said. 

The European coal price traded slightly higher on Tuesday, up less than 1 per cent.
Topics : Shipping industry coal import India coal import coal shipping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon