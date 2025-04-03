Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise from Trump tariff: Govt

The United States has announced 27% tariff on Indian imports, set to begin from April 5

India-US trade relations

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

The Department of Commerce is closely studying the potential opportunities that may emerge as a result of recent tariff hikes imposed by the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday. The government has confirmed that it is carefully reviewing the implications of the announcements made by the US, with an emphasis on identifying how India can benefit.
 
In addition, the Commerce Department has been actively engaging with various stakeholders, including Indian industry representatives and exporters, to gather valuable feedback. This  approach aims to assess the impact of the US tariff increases and explore avenues for Indian businesses to capitalide on the evolving trade landscape. 
US President Donald Trump on Thursday morning (IST) announced a 27 per cent tariff on imports from India, set to take effect from April 5. This move is expected to impact a wide range of Indian exports to the US market.
 
   

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

