Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by Rs 19; Here are the revised rates

Oil marketing companies cut prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 19 with immediate effect from May 1. With this, Delhi retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder stood at Rs 1,745.50. This follows similar reductions in other metro cities across India. State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed the prices of commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders by Rs19 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday.

With the latest revision in commercial LPG cylinder prices, a 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,745.50 as against Rs 1,764.50 as of last month in Delhi.

The commercial cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 19 in Mumbai as well. A 19 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,698.50 in Mumbai, down from Rs 1,717.50 last month.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the price stands at Rs 1,911, down by Rs 19, and in Kolkata the price is Rs 1,859 after a Rs 20 cut.

The reduction in prices remains consistent with the recent decline in global oil prices, which have dropped for the third consecutive day due to increased crude inventories in the US and growing optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire agreement in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Earlier this month, the LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 30 from April 1. In New Delhi, the new price was set at Rs 1764.50 starting from April 1. Price of the 5 kg FTL cylinder was lowered by Rs 7.50.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has often taken potshots at the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre for failing to rein in fuel prices and its ripple effect on the prices of essential food items and other commodities. Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.