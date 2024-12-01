Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 16.5, jet fuel costlier by 1.45%

This is the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price, negating the four monthly reductions prior to the current cycle that started in August

cylinder,lpg,women

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1771 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,927 in Kolkata and Rs 1,980 in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Jet fuel, or ATF, price on Sunday was hiked by 1.45 per cent and rates of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by Rs 16.5 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.  The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 1,318.12 per kilolitre, or 1.45 per cent, to Rs 91,856.84 per kl in the national capital - home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second straight monthly increase in jet fuel prices. Rates were increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kl (3.3 per cent) on November 1. That hike came after two rounds of reduction which had taken the rates to their lowest level this year. ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per kl) and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

 

The ATF price in Mumbai was increased to Rs 85,861.02 per kl on Sunday from Rs 84,642.91 previously.

Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 16.5 to Rs 1818.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

This is the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price. Rates were hiked by Rs 62 per 19-kg cylinder at the last revision on November 1.

In five price increases, commercial LPG rates have hiked by Rs 172.5 per 19-kg cylinder. Rates are now at their highest level in one year.

The increases negated the four monthly reductions prior to the current cycle that started in August. In the four rounds, prices had been cut by Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1771 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,927 in Kolkata and Rs 1,980 in Chennai.

Prices of ATF and LPG differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes including VAT.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by Rs 2 per litre in mid-March ahead of the general elections. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62.

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

