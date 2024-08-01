Business Standard
Commercial LPG rate up by Rs 6.5 per cylinder, jet fuel price hiked 2%

Rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Oil firms increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 6.5 to Rs 1,652.50 per 19-kg cylinder. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Jet fuel, or ATF price, on Thursday was hiked 2 per cent and the rate of commercial LPG used by hotels and restaurants by Rs 6.5 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked Rs 1,827.34 per kilolitre, or 1.9 per cent, to Rs 97,975.72 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
This is second straight monthly increase in jet fuel rates. ATF prices were on July 1 hiked by 1.2 per cent (Rs 1,179.37 per kl). That increase followed a steep 6.5 per cent (Rs 6,673.87 per kl) reduction effected on June 1.
The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to Rs 91,650.34 per kl on Thursday from Rs 89,908.31 previously.
Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
Alongside, oil firms increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 6.5 to Rs 1,652.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

The increase follows four monthly price reductions, the last one being that of Rs 30 per cylinder on July 1. In four price reductions, rates were cut Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder.
Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,605 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,764.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1,817 in Chennai.
Rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.
Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut Rs 2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

