close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

Consumption stress continues in India's rural sector: Kantar report

Household consumption has seen growth on the back of the reintroduction of atta (wheat flour) into shopping baskets after the government ended its free grain distribution scheme

FMCG, kirana

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consumption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in rural India continues to trail behind urban demand. While urban FMCG volume growth was at 6.1 per cent, the rural sector only achieved 2.8 per cent in the moving annual term (MAT) in 2023, so far, according to Kantar’s FMCG pulse report for September,

“Urban has seen a revival in the past quarter in household care, while rural continues to be under significant stress,” stated the report.

Household consumption has seen growth on the back of the reintroduction of atta (wheat flour) into shopping baskets after the government ended its free grain distribution scheme. “The atta phenomenon has impacted urban (areas) more than rural, because as against growth of 25 per cent in urban, atta has grown by only 18 per cent in rural (areas) in the year. As a result, MAT growth without atta in both urban and rural is 1.7 per cent,” the report further said.

Grooming categories have also seen stronger demand from urban areas, growing by 4 per cent. Demand growth in this category from rural areas was only half of that in urban India. Urban demand for hot beverages has been robust, while rural demand led to growth for cold beverages.

But there have been some signs of recovery in rural demand, said the report. “Rural also vastly outpaced urban in terms of growth in the snacking sector -- 18 per cent growth versus about 11 per cent in urban. This means that, though rural is lagging urban’s overall growth, there are still strong pockets of growth in rural, and these being more discretionary means that rural is ripe for bigger growth in the next few quarters,” Kantar’s report said.

Following the announcement of results, Rohit Jawa, Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) managing director and CEO, informed investors that India's per capita FMCG consumption is significantly low compared to other similar economies and within that, rural is highly under-indexed.

ITC also commented after its Q2 results that consumption demand has been relatively subdued especially in the value segment and the rural markets due to sub-par monsoons and persistent food inflation. However, it noted visible green shoots of recovery.

Also Read

Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

India's per capita FMCG consumption low compared to other economies: HUL MD

Consumer demand revival may take one more year despite moderating inflation

Demand, supply mismatch pushing up vegetable inflation frequently: CRISIL

Mineral output index increases by 12.3% to 111.9 in August: Centre

Fresh formal job creation down by 10% between April-August: EPFO data

Govt cautious of unexpected spike in sovereign bond yields: Official

Deal to make MNCs to pay 15% tax marred by loopholes: EU backed watchdog

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : FMCG Rural consumption urban consumption Consumer demand

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LiveMizoram Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LiveRajasthan Assembly elections LivePAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election sloganAAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WCWorld Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerityNavratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon